Assam: 25 Kgs Cannabis Seized In Major Drug Bust In Changsari

Police recovered large quantities of cannabis during the operation. The total seizure weighed around 25 kilograms, informed an official.
Narcotics department of Assam police held 25 kgs of cannabis at Changsari
As many as three people were detained in a major drug bust at Deoduar in the Kamrup district of Assam on Friday.

According to reports, the operation was carried out based on specific information by the narcotics department of Assam police jointly with the Changsari police.

Officials reportedly intercepted and searched a Datsun redi-GO vehicle bearing registration numbers AS 01 DQ 2302 on the national highway 31 near Changsari.

Police recovered large quantities of cannabis during the operation. The total seizure weighed around 25 kilograms, informed an official.

Three people were arrested during the operation on charges of smuggling the illicit substances. They have been identified as Kankan Bodo, Rajani Rabha and Prabhat Rabha.

Police said that further legal proceedings will be initiated in the matter. All of the arrested individuals have been taken in for questioning, they added.

