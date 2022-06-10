Assam: 25 Kgs Cannabis Seized In Major Drug Bust In Changsari

As many as three people were detained in a major drug bust at Deoduar in the Kamrup district of Assam on Friday.

According to reports, the operation was carried out based on specific information by the narcotics department of Assam police jointly with the Changsari police.

Officials reportedly intercepted and searched a Datsun redi-GO vehicle bearing registration numbers AS 01 DQ 2302 on the national highway 31 near Changsari.