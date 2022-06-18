Assam: 25 New Covid-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours

Assam on Saturday reported 25 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 95. The positivity rate stood at 4.09 per cent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, no cured cases of the virus were discharged, and no deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 611 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (18), Dibrugarh (3), Kamrup Rural (2), Cachar (1), and Hojai (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,24, 339 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,16,256. The recovery rate stood at 98.88 percent.