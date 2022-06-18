Assam CM Sarma Visits Darrang, Inspects Breached LB Embankment

Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday directed the water resources department to extradite the construction of new alignment for improving fortification at the breached LB embankment near Bor Athiabari in the Darrang district of the state.

The Assam CM was on a visit of the Darrang district to inspect the LB embankment which was breached by the surging Saktola river.

CM Sarma tweeted, “Directed Water Resources Department (WRD) to plug the breached portion. Also assured local people that the embankment with new alignment will be made to improve fortification.”

“As the flood water recedes, Ministers of Water Resources and Irrigation Department will come to expedite construction of new alignment of the embankment,” he further wrote.

MP Dilip Saikia, MLAs Bhabesh Kalita, Paramananda Rajbongshi, Basanta Das, and former MLA Gurujyoti Das accompanied him on his visit, according to the tweet.

CM Sarma told ANI earlier today that he was humbled by the generosity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who enquired about the situation of flood in Assam.

He said, “At 6 am today, PM Modi called me to enquire about the flood situation in Assam. While expressing his concerns over hardships being faced by people due to this natural calamity, PM assured all help from Central Government. Humbled by his reassuring generosity.”