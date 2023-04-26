Assam: 26-Year-Old Youth Beaten To Death Infront of Sister

A 26-year-old boy was brutally killed on Tuesday at Makum in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

According to sources, the youth identified as Pranjal Moran was beaten to death by eight men in Rupnagar area of Makum over some argument.

At first the deceased was put inside the trunk of a Baleno vehicle.

Then, the unconscious young man was taken out of the trunk of the car and brutally attacked by the goons right in front of his elder sister.

Makum police have detained five people involved in the incident on the basis of the FIR which was filed by Pranjal Moran's family and are continuing their interrogation.

The arrested people have been identified as Nita Tanti of Makum, Gandhinagar, Salil Chautal of Tengapani Tea Estate, Jintu Tanti of Makum, Gandhinagar, Naren Praja of Makum Hebeda village, Kailash Panika of Tengapani Tea Estate. The rest of the accused are currently on the run.

The family of the deceased has urged the Makum police through the media to punish the culprits severely.