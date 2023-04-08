Assam: 27 Injured as Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls Into Ditch In Rangjuli

At least 27 people were grievously injured after a bus carrying pilgrims fell into a ditch at Rangjuli under Assam’s Goalpara district on Saturday.

According to information, the bus was en route Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati from West Bengal when it lost control and fell into a ditch on the side of the road.

While 27 of them sustained serious injuries, no fatality was reported, sources informed.

Following the incident, the injured were rushed to a hospital in Rangjuli for medical attention.

Last month, a head-on collision between an e-rickshaw and a speeding vehicle resulted in several school students getting wounded in Assam’s Dhubri district.

The incident was reported at Indira Gandhi road wherein a speeding vehicle bearing registration number ‘AS 01E 4732’ collided head-on with an e-rickshaw that was carrying students who were on their way to appear in their High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) board examinations.

Along with the students, the driver of the e-rickshaw also sustained serious injuries.

According to eyewitnesses, the impact was so huge that the e-rickshaw overturned and the students were flung off their seats.

The injured students were later admitted to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).