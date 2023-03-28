Saudi Arabia: At Least 20 Pilgrims Killed, 29 Injured in Road Accident

As many as 20 Umrah pilgrims were killed and 29 others sustained major injuries in a tragic road mishap in Saudi Arabia.

The incident occurred after a bus carrying the pilgrims hit a bridge, overturned and burst into flames in southwestern Saudi Arabia on Monday. According to reports, the road accident was a result of brake failure.

The accident occurred on the road joining Asir province and the city of Abha, Gulf News reported.

"According to preliminary information we have now received, the number of deaths in this accident reached 20, and the total number of injuries was approximately 29," the state-affiliated Al-Ekhbariya channel reported.

The incident in the southern province of Asir comes during the week of Ramadan, the holy month when Muslims go for Umrah. The victims were on their way to Mecca to conduct Umrah.

Meanwhile, the injured persons have been shifted to a local hospital for treatment. Teams from the Red Crescent Authority and Saudi civil defence arrived quickly at the scene of the accident and roped off the area, reported Gulf News.