Assam: 28 Declared Foreigners In Barpeta Sent to Goalpara Detention Camp

As many as 28 individuals declared as foreigners by the Foreigners Tribunal in Assam's Barpeta were transferred to a detention camp in Goalpara.
The group, consisting of 9 women and 19 men, was escorted under heavy security, creating a highly emotional scene at the Barpeta Superintendent of Police's office.
The Barpeta Foreigners Tribunal had previously declared these individuals as foreigners following a protracted legal process. Acting on the tribunal's orders, the Barpeta police organized the transfer of the detainees to the detention camp in Matia, located in Goalpara district. The detainees were previously residing in various parts of the Barpeta district before being moved to the camp.
Barpeta Superintendent of Police Sushanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the execution of the tribunal's orders. He stated that these individuals had been identified as foreign nationals after extensive search operations and legal scrutiny. The police, following the tribunal's directive, facilitated the transportation of the declared foreigners to the Goalpara detention camp, marking a significant step in the state's ongoing efforts to identify and detain those deemed illegal immigrants.
The detainees include 9 women and 19 men, each from different jurisdictions within Barpeta district. The women are identified as Basatan Nessa from Satrakanra No. 5 (under Baghbar Police Station), Aimona Khatun from Bardalni (under Baghbar Police Station), Ajva Khatun from Keotkushi (under Barpeta Police Station), Sabia Khatun from Barbaradi (under Barpeta Police Station), Manowara Begum from Nissanor Char (under Alopatisar Police Station), Jabeda Khatun, Sufia Khatun, and Raijan Begum from Kaljhar (under Howly Police Station), and Iatan Nessa from Khandakarpara (under Barpeta Police Station).
The 19 male detainees are Keramat Miyan from Barbaradi (under Barpeta Police Station), Abdul Latif from Dabangia (under Kolgachia Police Station), Kitab Ali from Lasanga, Sirajul Haque, Ibrahim Ali from Mankachar, Hanif Ali from Raipur (under Barpeta Road Police Station), Munjor Alam, Ainal Mandal from Dumni, Shahadat Ali, Shah Ali Akand, Sonauddin from Gomariguri, Ramezuddin from Agmandiya (under Baghbar Police Station), Azmat Ali, Based Ali, Salam Ali from Khudra Bamunbari (under Sarthebari Police Station), Abdul Joynal Mir from Ganakpara (under Tarabari Police Station), Sukur Mia, Malam Mia from Tarabarichar, and Anowar Hussain from Ghugubari (under Sarbhog Police Station).
The transfer was marked by intense emotions as families and relatives gathered outside the Superintendent of Police's office. Many broke down in tears as they watched their loved ones being taken away in buses to the Goalpara detention camp. Security personnel managed the crowd to ensure the smooth execution of the tribunal’s orders.
This operation is part of a broader effort by the Assam government to identify and detain individuals classified as foreigners under the Foreigners Act. Assam has long faced challenges related to illegal immigration, especially from neighboring Bangladesh, leading to increased scrutiny and numerous legal proceedings under the Foreigners Act.
The Foreigners Tribunals in Assam, established under the Foreigners (Tribunal) Order of 1964, are crucial in determining cases of suspected illegal immigrants. The process involves extensive investigations, legal proceedings, and, often, appeals. However, once declared as foreigners, individuals face potential detention and deportation, a process that has been both legally and emotionally challenging for many involved.
The detention camp at Matia in Goalpara, where these individuals were sent, is one of several facilities in Assam designed to hold those declared as foreigners. These camps, often criticized for their conditions, serve as temporary holding centers until the government can finalize deportation or any other legal recourse available to the detainees.
The transfer of these 28 individuals marks a significant development in Assam's ongoing efforts to address illegal immigration. The operation, carried out under the supervision of Barpeta police, followed a landmark verdict by the Foreigners Tribunal.