RPF of NFR Nabs 44 Illegal Immigrants, Rescues 29 Minors & 1 Woman in Recent Fortnight

In a series of proactive measures against illegal immigration and human trafficking, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway has made significant strides in apprehending offenders and ensuring the safety of vulnerable individuals.
According to NFR, between June 16 and June 30, 2024, the RPF apprehended a total of 44 Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian agent across Agartala and New Alipurduar railway stations. These individuals were caught without valid documents, confirming their illegal entry into India. Concurrently, 29 minors and one woman were rescued from various stations under the jurisdiction of N.F. Railway during this period, highlighting the RPF's commitment to protecting vulnerable groups.
A notable incident on June 30 saw a joint operation by RPF, Government Railway Police (GRP) from Agartala, and Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) from Badarpur at Agartala railway station. Sixteen Bangladeshi nationals were intercepted during a routine check and subsequently admitted to entering India illegally. They were promptly apprehended and handed over to the Officer In-charge of Government Railway Police, Agartala for further legal proceedings.
Earlier on June 18, 2024, a team from RPF Dimapur conducted a thorough inspection at Dimapur Railway Station, resulting in the rescue of a runaway minor girl. Additionally, one suspected human trafficker was apprehended during the operation. The trafficker and the rescued minor were handed over to the Officer In-charge of the Police Station in Dhekiajuli to initiate legal actions.
NFR in a statement further stated that RPF officials stationed at various railway stations and aboard trains maintain constant vigilance against illegal infiltrations from border areas. Routine checks are rigorously conducted to thwart criminal activities and ensure the safety of railway passengers. The RPF remains steadfast in its mission to combat human trafficking, identifying suspects involved in suspicious activities such as the movement of unaccompanied minors.