RPF of NFR Nabs 44 Illegal Immigrants, Rescues 29 Minors & 1 Woman in Recent Fortnight

According to NFR, between June 16 and June 30, 2024, the RPF apprehended a total of 44 Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian agent across Agartala and New Alipurduar railway stations. These individuals were caught without valid documents, confirming their illegal entry into India. Concurrently, 29 minors and one woman were rescued from various stations under the jurisdiction of N.F. Railway during this period, highlighting the RPF's commitment to protecting vulnerable groups.