Assam: 28 MLAs Issued Reminders for Vacating Quarters by July 31

As many as 28 MLAs, who are yet to vacate their official quarters in the Assam Legislative Assembly complex, have been served a reminder by the assembly secretariat to shift to alternative accommodation by July 31 after which electricity and water supply will be disconnected.

As many as 54 Assam-type quarters built in the 70s for ministers and MLAs and when Assam's capital was shifted to Guwahati from Shillong, which are in dilapidated conditions, are being dismantled.

The state government plans to construct three to four multi-storey towers at the same location in three years. The new project will also have ample space for developing a park, cycling zone and open space along with the towers.

The 54 MLAs have been informed about the dismantling work in April and urged them to arrange for alternative accommodation in the city. These legislators have also been given a house rent allowance of Rs. 50,000 per month.

Principal Secretary Hemen Das said that a process was initiated in April to construct new buildings for upgrading the hostels of 54 MLAs. He said that 18 MLAs have already vacated the quarters which have been dismantled. "Two more quarters will be dismantled soon and six more legislators informed that they will hand over the keys of their quarters by this week," Das said.

He further stated that 28 legislators are yet to vacate the quarters. These quarters will be dismantled from August 1 and for that electricity and water supply will be disconnected on July 31 midnight, the reminder letter states.

Meanwhile, some MLAs, especially from the Congress, expressed inability to vacate their quarters saying that they need more time to find rented accommodation.