Partha Chatterjee Should be Expelled from All Party Posts: Kunal Ghosh

Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Thursday demanded that Partha Chatterjee should be removed and expelled from all party posts.

Ghosh's remark comes amidst the ongoing probe against Partha Chatterjee by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal.

The ED on Wednesday recovered another Rs 28.90 crore in cash, over 5 kg gold and several documents at the second apartment of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of Chatterjee. The agency had earlier found Rs 21.90 crore in cash, Rs 56 lakh in foreign currency and gold worth Rs 76 lakh from Mukherjee's house.

Also Read: India Logs 20,577 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 44 Deaths

The recovered amount is suspected to be the proceeds of crime from the teacher recruitment scam.

Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee were sent to ED custody till August 3.

The Calcutta High Court, in a slew of writ petitions, had recently directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to carry out investigations into the recruitment scam of Group ‘C’ & ‘D’ staff, Assistant Teachers of classes IX-XII and primary teachers.

In these cases, involving illegal appointment of non-teaching staff (Group C & D), teaching staff [Assistant teachers (Class IX-XII) and teachers in Primary school, ED is investigating cases under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).