Assam: 284 Kg Cannabis Seized In Major Drug Bust In Chirang

A 12-wheeler trailer truck smuggling cannabis was intercepted and the cannabis consignment was seized in Assam on Friday, officials informed.
According to the officials, a trailer truck bearing registration numbers of outer state which was smuggling a large cannabis consignment concealed in a hidden compartment, was intercepted on the National Highway 27 at Kashikotra in the Chirang district of Assam.
The truck was stopped after police received specific inputs from informants. A team of officials from the Sidli Police Station under Chirang Police carried out the operation at a petrol pump on the national highway when they came across the trailer truck bearing registration numbers OD 23 A 7155.
After searching the truck, the officials came across several sealed packets of all sizes hidden cunningly under several other items that was on it. As many as 71 such packets filled with cannabis was seized by the officials.
They further informed that upon weighing the seized consignment, it was found out to be near about 284 kilograms. The seized cannabis consignment is being estimated to be worth several lakhs.
Meanwhile, the police arrested both the driver of the truck and the co-pilot from the scene.
Initial questioning revealed that the truck was coming from Tripura and passing through Assam and was meant to travel to West Bengal where the smugglers would hand over the consignment to buyers.
An investigation has been launched by Chirang Police into the incident and further details are awaited.