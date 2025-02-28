Assam: 292.30g Heroin Seized in Lumding, Two Traffickers Held

In a major operation, two notorious drug traffickers were apprehended with a substantial quantity of illegal heroin in Assam's Lumding on Thursday.

The operation was carried out late at night along National Highway 27, which connects Silchar and Lumding. Led by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Hojai district, Rupam Bordoloi, the Lumding Police executed a meticulously planned raid, resulting in a crucial seizure.

During the operation, the police intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number AS 06 BC 0061, which was being used to smuggle contraband. Upon a thorough search, officials discovered 292.30 grams of heroin hidden inside 25 soap cases.

The arrested traffickers have been identified as Mozammil Haque and Rafikul Islam, both residents of Nagaon. Preliminary investigations indicate that the drugs were being transported from Aizawl to Hojai district when the duo was intercepted in Lumding.