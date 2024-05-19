Massive Heroin Haul Seized in Cachar, Three Arrested

A significant quantity of heroin was intercepted and seized in Cachar, originating from Ghungoor’s Athal Basti Bypass during the night. The contraband was discovered concealed within a secret chamber of a four-wheeler arriving from Mizoram.
The police uncovered the heroin concealed within 60 soap boxes and an additional nine large packets, totaling 10.333 kg. Of this, 1.547 kg was retrieved from the soap boxes, while the remaining 8.786 kg was found in the larger packets. Police estimate the value of the seized heroin to be approximately Rs 105 crore.
In connection with the smuggling operation, three individuals from Mizoram have been apprehended on charges of heroin trafficking.