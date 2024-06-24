Assam: 3 Accidents In 24 Hours Leave 1 Dead, 9 Injured

Three major road accidents within 24 hours in Assam claimed one life and left nine injured, according to reports on Monday. The mishaps took place at Sipajhar, Jakhalabandha, and Narayanpur.
The first accident case was reported from Bijulibari village under Sipajhar block of Assam's Darrang district where an unidentified vehicle hit two people on a motorcycle. The motorcycle then lost control and rammed into two pedestrians leaving at least five people grievously injured.
The incident occurred in the intervening night between June 23 and 24. Two people who were reportedly in a serious condition, were transferred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
Elsewhere, three people were injured after a two-wheeler rammed into a truck on the Jakhalabandha-Silghat road. The injured individuals were identified as Gangadhar Karmakar, Surajit Biswas, and Gautam Karmakar.
The trio was immediately rushed to a nearby medical facility where they are currently receiving treatment.
In another accident that occurred at Moderguri Chapari village which is located in the Dhakuakhana subdivision of Lakhimpur district in Assam, a personal car entered a ditch after the driver lost control.
The incident left one person, identified as Debashish Dey, dead on the spot, even as another passenger managed to escape with minor injuries. The local police reached the scene and retrieved the body of the deceased.