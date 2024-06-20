Assam: Fatal Road Accidents Claims Two Lives, 2 Injured

A collision between a passenger bus and a tempo in Assam's Chapar on Thursday resulted in the death of a woman and left two others seriously injured.
The incident that occurred on National Highway 17 at Khorida Gossaigaon claimed the life of a woman identified as Nazima Khatun, who was traveling in the tempo and also left two others injured, including the tempo driver.
The bus fled the scene following the accident.
In a separate incident, a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car that fled the scene on Jorhat's Club Road. The identity of the deceased youth has not yet been established.