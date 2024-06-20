Assam

Assam: Fatal Road Accidents Claims Two Lives, 2 Injured

A collision between a passenger bus and a tempo in Assam's Chapar on Thursday resulted in the death of a woman and left two others seriously injured.
Assam: 1 Dead, 25 Injured In Separate Road Accidents
Assam: 1 Dead, 25 Injured In Separate Road AccidentsREPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

A collision between a passenger bus and a tempo in Assam's Chapar on Thursday resulted in the death of a woman and left two others seriously injured.

The incident that occurred on National Highway 17 at Khorida Gossaigaon claimed the life of a woman identified as Nazima Khatun, who was traveling in the tempo and also left two others injured, including the tempo driver.

The bus fled the scene following the accident.

In a separate incident, a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car that fled the scene on Jorhat's Club Road. The identity of the deceased youth has not yet been established.

Assam: 1 Dead, 25 Injured In Separate Road Accidents
3 Killed, 14 Injured In Uttarakhand Road Accident
Assam police
Road accident

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assam-fatal-road-accidents-claims-two-lives-2-injured
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com