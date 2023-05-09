Assam: 3 Arrested for Involvement in E-Rickshaw Driver’s Murder

The police on Tuesday arrested three persons who were allegedly involved in the murder of an e-rikshaw driver in Assam’s Barpeta district.
The deceased has been identified as Putul Ali hailed from Bhella village in Barpeta.
The body of Putul Ali, the victim, was found on May 5, and upon investigation, the police arrested three individuals in connection with the case. The murder is believed to have taken place due to homosexuality, which was revealed after the arrests.
According to sources, Putul went missing after he and his e-rickshaw were hired by some miscreants on Thursday night from Bhella locality. The locals conducted a search after the victim failed to reach home at night and the following morning.
Upon searching for Putul, the locals stumbled upon Putul's slippers and his clothes covered in blood near the Dokreshwar Devalaya. Later, the body was recovered buried in a pit.