Assam: 3 Blood Brokers Arrested from Lakhimpur Medical College

Three blood brokers have been arrested from the Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital in Assam's North Lakhimpur.

The three brokers were allegedly involved in selling blood in return of money. According to reports, the brokers used to sell one unit of blood for Rs 1400.

The brokers have been arrested by the Lakhimpur Police in connection to an FIR lodged by the authorities of the medical college.

The three arrested brokers have been identified as Manoj Sahu, Bijay Sarkar and Ajit Das.

Meanwhile, further interrogation is underway into the case.