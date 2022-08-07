PM Modi Chairs 7th Meeting Of Niti Aayog’s Governing Council

The seventh Niti Aayog’s Governing Council meeting is being held today at Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre in the national capital.

The meeting is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notably, this is the first in-person meeting since July 2019.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma arrived at Assam Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday to attend the meeting.

The chief ministers from all states and Union Territories were invited to attend the meeting.

However, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar and Union Territories, legislators, Lt Governors of UTs, Ex-Officio Members, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, Full-Time Members of NITI Aayog and Union Ministers as Special Invitees did not attend the meeting.

The agenda of the meeting are crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds and pulses and agri-communities; implementation of the National Education Policy-school education; implementation of the National Education Policy-higher education; and urban governance.