Assam: 3 Boys of Same Family Drown in Tingkhong

In a tragic incident, 3 boys lost their lives after drowning in a pond at Tingkhong in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Thursday.

The incident took place at Rongabononi area of Tingkhong.

According to reports, the three boys hail from the same family.

The deceased boys have been identified as Kulin Hemrom (17), Pulin Hemrom (22) and Tuku Hemrom (12). All three are the sons of Kiran Hemrom and Anita Hemrom.

Meanwhile, search operations are underway by the help of police and locals of the area.

While, Kulin and Pulin’s body have been rescued, Tuku’s body is yet to be rescued.

