Assam: 3 Children Drown In Pond In Majuli, Police Recover Bodies

An investigation has been initiated regarding the matter, officials further informed.
Three children drowned in a pond in Assam's Majuli | REPRESENTATIVE
In a shocking incident, as many as three children died after drowning in Assam’s Majuli on Sunday, informed officials.

According to reports, the incident took place at Bordowa in the state’s Majuli district. An atmosphere of grief has gripped the locals in the region following the incident.

The deceased were all under the age of 10. While, two of them were aged nine years old, one was only seven at the time of their tragic demise. Their names have been withheld at the moment.

The three children were reportedly playing when they fell into a pond beside their home and drowned to their demise.

Meanwhile, the bodies have been recovered after police from Balisapori Police Station arrived at the site of the incident.

An investigation has been initiated regarding the matter, officials further informed.

