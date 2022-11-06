GRAP-4 Revoked In Delhi As Air Quality Improves Marginally

The Union government panel that recommends steps to control pollution in the national capital region has revoked actions under graded response action plan (GRAP) stage 4 as the pollution level has gone down marginally.

The Sub-Committee revoked the order, issued on 3rd November 2022, for actions under Stage-IV of the GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan in Delhi-NCR) with immediate effect. Actions under Stages-I to Stage-III of GRAP shall however remain invoked and will be implemented, monitored and reviewed.

The panel has allowed entry of diesel vehicles to Delhi now. However, the ban on non-essential construction activities will continue.

According to an official statement from the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region (CAQM), actions under Stages-I to Stage-III of the GRAP shall however remain invoked and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the 'Severe'/ 'Severe +' category.