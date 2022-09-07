Assam: 3 Critical After Being Hit By Speeding Bike

Three pedestrians were seriously injured after being hit by a speeding bike at Sontala in Assam’s Kamrup district on Wednesday.

The injured persons have been identified as Rajibul Islam, Akhtar Hussain and Nabir Hussain.

According to sources, the trio was walking by the side of the road when suddenly a speeding bike hit them from behind.

Following the incident, they were rushed to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, local police seized the bike that was involved in the accident. The owner has reportedly fled the scene, sources said.

Earlier today, a person was killed in a case of hit-and-run in Guwahati’s Machkowa area.

Onlookers said that a speeding four-wheeler hit the person and sped off from the scene.

Following the incident, the victim was left in a critical condition. Bharalu Traffic Police immediately rushed him to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

However, he succumbed to his injuries there, doctors attending him informed.