Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Inaugurates CGHS in Assam’s Silchar

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) Wellness Centre in Assam’s Silchar on Wednesday.

The Minister said that the wellness centre will provide quality healthcare to a large population in the region.

Mandaviya while inaugurating the centre virtually said, “In a significant achievement to strengthening the country's health infrastructure and accessibility to CGHS services, there has been a threefold increase in the number of Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) Wellness Centres. The cities covered by CGHS Wellness Centres have has grown from 25 in 2014 to 75 now. This is in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji to provide easily accessible healthcare services closer to the communities.”

The New CGHS centre will provide healthcare services to retired Central Government employees residing in and around Silchar such as Karimganj, Hailakandi and the Barak valley.

The minister said, “The new Wellness Centre would cater to the medical needs of several thousands of beneficiaries and would mitigate their hardships, as they will not be required to travel to such faraway places now.”