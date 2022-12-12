Assam: 3 Critically Injured After Getting Stuck in Crusher Machine

Three women were critically injured after being stuck at crusher machine in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Monday afternoon.

According to sources, the terrible incident occurred at a stone quarry owned by Pinku Singh where the women sustained injuries after getting stuck in the crusher machine in Namrup.

Following the incident, the injured were immediately rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for treatment in critical condition.

The three injured have been identified as Anita Harijan, Rasmita Tanti and Sunita Tanti.

As per allegations there was no proper safeguard at the stone quarry.

Few days back, former advisor of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) in Philbari region, identified as Ashok Borsaikia, died after he got stuck inside crushing machine at a factory in Dima Hasao.