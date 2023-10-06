Assam: 3 Education Dept Employees Trapped Red-Handed While Accepting Bribe

Informing about the traps, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption took to platform X and wrote, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Syed Arisuddin Ahmed Asstt. Supdt, Regd. Branch, SEBA, New Guwahati after he accepted bribe in conspiracy with Dina Bandhu Kalita, I/C Supdt. for rectifying the complainant’s HSLC certificate.”

“In the same trap operation, Dina Bandhu Kalita, I/C Superintendent, Registration Branch, SEBA, New Ghty. has also been apprehended for demanding bribe and accepting it through his Assistant Syed Arisuddin Ahmed, in conspiracy with him," they further wrote.