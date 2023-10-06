Assam: 3 Education Dept Employees Trapped Red-Handed While Accepting Bribe

Continuing its tirade against corrupt government officials, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam apprehended three employees of the education department in two separate traps laid on Friday.
In the first arrest of the day, Assistant Superintendent of the Registration Branch of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) was trapped red-handed while accepting bribe.
The apprehended government employee has been identified as Syed Arisuddin Ahmed, reports said. He was caught while accepting the bribe in conspiracy with another official identified as Dina Bandhu Kalita, who is the Superintendent in-charge of the branch . The duo had allegedly demanded and accepted bribe for rectifying the complainant’s High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) certificate.
Informing about the traps, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption took to platform X and wrote, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Syed Arisuddin Ahmed Asstt. Supdt, Regd. Branch, SEBA, New Guwahati after he accepted bribe in conspiracy with Dina Bandhu Kalita, I/C Supdt. for rectifying the complainant’s HSLC certificate.”
“In the same trap operation, Dina Bandhu Kalita, I/C Superintendent, Registration Branch, SEBA, New Ghty. has also been apprehended for demanding bribe and accepting it through his Assistant Syed Arisuddin Ahmed, in conspiracy with him," they further wrote.
Meanwhile, in the second trap of the day, the Block Elementary Education Officer in Biswanath’s Gohpur was caught red-handed while accepting bribe.
The officer has been identified as Hari Prasad Das. He had demanded bribe from the complainant who is a teacher for regularizing his service.
The anti-corruption cell took to X and wrote, “2nd trap of the day! @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Hari Prasad Das, Block Elementary Education Officer, Gohpur, Dist. Biswanath after he accepted bribe in his office from the complainant who is a teacher for regularising his service.”