Assam: Govt Servants Held on Bribery Charges in Two Separate Traps

According to reports, a complaint was received by the anti-corruption department alleging that Sub Inspector named Merafat Ali had demanded Rs. 5,000 as bribe from the complainant for granting bail to him in a criminal case. Later, the Sub Inspector reduced the amount of demanded bribe to Rs. 4,000. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.