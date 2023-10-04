Assam: Govt Servants Held on Bribery Charges in Two Separate Traps

Two government officials were trapped and arrested red-handed on bribery charges in two separate traps laid by the sleuths of Assam’s Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption on Wednesday.
In the first trap of the day, the Junior Assistant in the Office of the Executive Engineer at the Public Health Engineering Department (PHE) in Nalbari district was caught red-handed for allegedly accepting bribe.
According to information, the junior assistant identified as Junu Kalita accepted bribe from the complainant in her office for processing the issue of a contractor license.
Meanwhile, in the second trap of the day, Sub Inspector (UB) of Panigaon Police Station in Lakhimpur district was apprehended for demanding and accepting bribe.
According to reports, a complaint was received by the anti-corruption department alleging that Sub Inspector named Merafat Ali had demanded Rs. 5,000 as bribe from the complainant for granting bail to him in a criminal case. Later, the Sub Inspector reduced the amount of demanded bribe to Rs. 4,000. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.
Accordingly, a trap was laid by the sleuths of anti-corruption department at the Panigaon Police Station. Merafat Ali was then caught red-handed in the presence of independent witnesses, immediately after he accepted Rs. 2,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant.
The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly.