Assam: 3 Held In Inter-State Human Trafficking Bust; Minor Girls Rescued

In a significant operation, Assam police successfully busted an inter-state human trafficking racket, resulting in the apprehension of two individuals.
Sources informed that the duo was caught while attempting to traffic two minor girls from Tezpur. The arrested traffickers have been identified as Babul Ali and Basir Ahmed.
Meanwhile, a pharmacist based in Moirabari under Morigaon district was also arrested in connection to the case, the details of whom is yet to be acquired.
The two minor girls, who were rescued from the clutches of the alleged traffickers, are currently under the care and protection of the authorities. Preliminary investigations suggest that they were being transported across state lines for illegal purposes.
Further investigations are underway to determine the extent of the trafficking operation and any potential connections to larger criminal networks.
In August this year, a young woman was successfully rescued in Guwahati’s Maligaon area after she fled from a red light area at Kishanganj in Bihar. The woman managed to escape from the red-light area where she became ensnared in a human trafficking network.
Sources indicated that a month earlier, a young man from Guwahati allegedly lured the woman who hails from Nagaon with a job offer, only to abduct her and subsequently sell her into the illicit trade.
The victim revealed that numerous other young women were trapped in a similar manner in Kishanganj.
The rescue highlights the urgent need to combat human trafficking and protect vulnerable individuals from falling prey to such crimes.