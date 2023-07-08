Assam: Alert Locals Nab Human Traffickers, Hand Them Over To Police

A human trafficking racket was busted by alert locals at Goroimari under Laruajaan police station of Kamrup district on Friday night.
Conducting an operation of their own, locals of the area nabbed one, Jiarul Haque who is allegedly involved in a human trafficking bid and handed him over to the police.
Sources said that Haque was found in a compromising position with another woman, following which he was apprehended and handed over to the police.
According to reports, Haque is accused in a number of cases pertaining to human trafficking. Notably, the accused individual had been on the run since a long time.
Along with Haque, locals also nabbed one of his close aides Hasina Begum, who allegedly procured women and teenage girls from various parts of the state and trafficked them to other states of the country.
It is learned that a number of cases are registered in various police stations against Haque across the state.
Currently, accused Jiarul Haque and Hasina Begum are in the custody of Jorshimuli police.
An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.
Recently in May, as many as 42 people were rescued from a human trafficking bid by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at different trains and stations.
In the operation, the RPF also arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in human trafficking. The search operations were conducted from May 16 to May 22 at different locations including Katihar, Purnea, Barsoi, Kumedpur, New Bongaigaon, Rangiya, Kamakhya, Guwahati, Mariani, Tinsukia, New Jalpaiguri, New Tinsukia and Dimapur railway stations.
According to official information, the 42 rescued persons include two mentally retarded men, two women and two girls. CPRO of NF Railway, Sabyasachi De said that all rescued persons were later handed over to the respective child lines as per norms for safe custody and family members after proper verification.