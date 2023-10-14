Assam

Assam: 3 Held on Charges of Cattle Smuggling in Mariani

The apprehended cattle smugglers have been identified as Jonoik Antul, Jewel and Suhail Papu Qureshi, sources said.
Assam: 3 Held on Charges of Cattle Smuggling in Mariani
Assam: 3 Held on Charges of Cattle Smuggling in Mariani
Pratidin Time

Three persons have been apprehended at Mariani in Assam’s Jorhat district for their involvement in an inter-state cattle smuggling racket, reports said.

The apprehended cattle smugglers have been identified as Jonoik Antul, Jewel and Suhail Papu Qureshi, sources said.

According to information, an operation against illegal cow smuggling was launched under the supervision of Titabor Sub-division Police Officer.

Reports said that the three persons were involved in selling cattle to a racket in Nagaland and Nagaon.

Assam: 3 Held on Charges of Cattle Smuggling in Mariani
Assam: Locals Seize Cattle Smuggler’s Vehicle In Sonapur; Alleges Police Complicity
Cattle Smuggling
Jorhat police

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assam-3-held-on-charges-of-cattle-smuggling-in-mariani
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com