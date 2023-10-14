Assam: 3 Held on Charges of Cattle Smuggling in Mariani

Three persons have been apprehended at Mariani in Assam’s Jorhat district for their involvement in an inter-state cattle smuggling racket, reports said.
The apprehended cattle smugglers have been identified as Jonoik Antul, Jewel and Suhail Papu Qureshi, sources said.
According to information, an operation against illegal cow smuggling was launched under the supervision of Titabor Sub-division Police Officer.
Reports said that the three persons were involved in selling cattle to a racket in Nagaland and Nagaon.