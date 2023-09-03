Assam: Locals Seize Cattle Smuggler’s Vehicle In Sonapur; Alleges Police Complicity

The local residents in Assam’s Sonapur seized the vehicle of cattle smugglers on Saturday night.
According to sources, the locals alleged police complicity in cattle smuggling reached its breaking point, prompting residents to seize the vehicles of the smugglers.
Reports suggest that a section of the police force was accused of secretly facilitating cattle smuggling operations, which infuriated the public. In an act of defiance, citizens even obstructed patrolling police vehicles in protest.
However, the situation took a turn when another team of Sonapur police intervened and successfully seized the vehicle in question, which was transporting 13 cows without a number plate.
It is to be mentioned that two traffickers were apprehended in connection with the incident.
Authorities are expected to launch a thorough investigation into the matter to address these allegations and maintain law and order in the area.