Assam: 3 Held With Leopard Skin, Bones in Goalpara

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), in coordination with the Goalpara forest division officials, recovered a leopard skin and bones during an operation conducted in Assam’s Goalpara district on Wednesday, dealing a blow to illegal wildlife trade in the region.

According to officials, three individuals were detained from Paikan village under the Krishnai forest division in possession of the contraband. The accused have been identified as Manirul Islam, a resident of Krishnai, Janik Ali of Goalpara, and Rakseng Changma from Tukura village. The seized wildlife parts are believed to have been sourced through illegal poaching activities.

Following their detention, the three men were taken into custody and booked under relevant provisions for poaching and trafficking of animal parts. Forest and WCCB officials said the recovery was made as part of ongoing efforts to curb wildlife crimes and dismantle trafficking networks operating in the region.

Authorities noted that such crimes pose a serious threat to endangered species and undermine conservation efforts. The seized leopard skin and bones have been taken into official custody for further examination and legal procedures.

Officials added that investigations are continuing to determine whether the accused are linked to a larger wildlife trafficking network and to identify others who may be involved. The forest department reiterated its commitment to strengthening surveillance and enforcement to protect wildlife and prevent illegal trade in animal parts across Assam.

