Assam: 3 Including Kokrajhar DTO Official Arrested, Rs 36 Lakh Seized

As many as three people including a government official of the District Transport Office (DTO) were taken into custody by Kokrajhar police in Assam on Wednesday in connection with running a syndicate.

Taking to Twitter, special DGP for law and order in Assam, Gyanendra Pratap Singh informed about Kokrajhar Police’s major success.

Singh informed that Kokrajhar Police conducted a late night operation based on a criminal case, the in-charge of DTO in Kokrajhar, BTR was arrested.

During the operation, police also found Rs 36 lakhs from his residence, which has been seized, the top cop added.