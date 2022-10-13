Assam: 3 Including Kokrajhar DTO Official Arrested, Rs 36 Lakh Seized

As many as three people including a government official of the District Transport Office (DTO) were taken into custody by Kokrajhar police in Assam on Wednesday in connection with running a syndicate.
Taking to Twitter, special DGP for law and order in Assam, Gyanendra Pratap Singh informed about Kokrajhar Police’s major success.
Singh informed that Kokrajhar Police conducted a late night operation based on a criminal case, the in-charge of DTO in Kokrajhar, BTR was arrested.
During the operation, police also found Rs 36 lakhs from his residence, which has been seized, the top cop added.
Meanwhile, the tainted official was identified as Sameswar Brahma Muchahary, aged 54 years. Police also arrested two associates of his during the operation.
They were identified as Richard Muchahary and Manoj Basumatary. All of them have been accused of being part of a Srirampur syndicate.
Officials further informed that they recovered cash amounting to Rs 1.5 lakhs from the residence of Richard Muchahary as well.
It may be noted that Kokrajhar Police has been taken tough steps against such officials. On Tuesday, as many as 13 people were arrested by Kokrajhar Police.