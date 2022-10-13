President Droupadi Murmu To Arrive In Guwahati Today

President of India Droupadi Murmu will arrive in Guwahati on Thursday for a visit during which she will be a part of several programs.

The President will come to Assam on a two-day visit and is scheduled to land at Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA).

President Murmu will be a part of several programs during her visit. Firstly, she will head of IIT Guwahati in the afternoon and take part in an event.

After that she is set to travel to Dhubri where she will be inaugurating the Dhubri Medical College. From there she will head to Agyathuri where she inaugurate the new railway station.

Meanwhile, on her travels, President Murmu will be accompanied by the Governor of Assam Prof Jagdish Mukhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union minister Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar.