Assam: 3 Including Minor Boy Killed in Separate Road Accidents

Three individuals including a minor boy was killed in two separate road accidents in Assam, reports emerged on Wednesday.
In the first incident, a minor boy was killed on the spot and two others sustained critical injuries in a major road accident in Mangaldoi.
As per reports, the tragic incident occurred after a collision between a truck and a bike.
The deceased minor has been identified as Rafiqul Islam, sources said. The injured duo has been identified as Abdul Goni and Rajidul Haque.
Sources said that the three boys were Class 9 students.
Yet another tragic road accident in Golaghat's Dergaon claimed the lives of two persons, reports said. The duo were reportedly travelling on a bike when an unidentified vehicle hit them on Tuesday night and fled from the post.
The deceased persons have been identified as Babatu Das and Biki Hussain.