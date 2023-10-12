Assam: Head-On Collision Kills 2 On The Spot in Mangaldoi

In a tragic incident, two persons died on the spot in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Assam’s Mangaldoi on Thursday.
According to sources, the incident was reported in the Jaberikuchi area where two speeding bikes collided head-on killing two persons on the spot while one person sustained injuries.
The deceased have been identified as Ajay Biswas and Ainul Haque while the injured has been identified as Ramesh Biswa.
Meanwhile, Ramesh has been referred to Guwahati for advanced treatment.
Last month, in a road accident that occurred at Singimari in Rupohihat, involving a head-on collision between a passenger tempo and a motorcycle. Tragically, the motorcycle rider, identified as Shamidul Islam, lost his life in the accident.
According to sources, the impact was so severe that the motorcycle was thrown off the road. The tempo driver fled the scene following the accident.