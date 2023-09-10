Assam: Minor Found Dead Inside Home; Rape & Murder Suspected

In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old minor girl was found dead inside her residence in Assam’s Karimganj district on Sunday morning.
According to sources, the minor died the previous night and her body was recovered today morning inside her residence.
As per the initial reports, the deceased was living alone for a few days in the house as her parents went to visit a close relative. She was alone at the time when the incident took place.
After receiving information about the incident, Karimganj Police along with Superintendent of Police (SP) Partha Pratim Das arrived at the spot and recovered the body.
It is suspected that the deceased was raped and murdered however, the police have refrained from making any comment stating that it will be revealed only after post-mortem examination.
Speaking to reporters, SP Partha said, “We received information about a girl found dead inside her residence and accordingly a team of police arrived at the spot. We will send the body to Silchal for post-mortem examination. As of now, we cannot make any speculations but further investigation and post mortem will reveal the cause of death.”
Meanwhile, no apprehension has been made so far.