Assam: 3 Karimganj Cops Suspended Over Accused Bolting From Court

As many as three policemen in Assam’s Karimganj were suspended on Wednesday for alleged negligence towards duty.

The three officials were suspended with immediate effect for the incident involving a criminal fleeing from the court premises in their presence.

The suspended officials have been identified as Gokul Chandra Nath, Debashish Sinha anad Suvendu Das.

It may be noted that a prisoner escaped from custody of Assam Police in Karimganj district on August 23.

The criminal, Abdul Mujib, had been held by Karimganj police on charges of smuggling and peddling drugs.