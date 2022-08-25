Assam

Assam: 3 Karimganj Cops Suspended Over Accused Bolting From Court

The accused had gone to the washroom in the court from where he took off without the police noticing.
Three Karimganj cops were suspended over alleged negligence towards duty | REPRESENTATIVE
As many as three policemen in Assam’s Karimganj were suspended on Wednesday for alleged negligence towards duty.

The three officials were suspended with immediate effect for the incident involving a criminal fleeing from the court premises in their presence.

The suspended officials have been identified as Gokul Chandra Nath, Debashish Sinha anad Suvendu Das.

It may be noted that a prisoner escaped from custody of Assam Police in Karimganj district on August 23.

The criminal, Abdul Mujib, had been held by Karimganj police on charges of smuggling and peddling drugs.

He was taken to the district court where he reportedly had asked for permission to go the washroom.

When it was late and the prisoner did not show up, the police checked the bathroom and he was nowhere to be found.

Later, it was discovered that the suspect took the opportunity and escaped by breaking the glass of the ventilator.

