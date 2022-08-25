Guwahati: Garchuk Police Arrest 3 In Major Drug Bust

As many as three narcotics smugglers were taken into custody by Garchuk Police in Guwahati on Thursday.

According to reports, they smuggled drugs and peddled them in different parts of the city.

Upon receiving specific information of their whereabouts, Garchuk Police under the leadership of assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Nandini Kakoti, laid a trap and were successful in apprehending the accused.

Police also recovered large quantities of narcotic substances from their possession, informed officials.