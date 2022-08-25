Guwahati: Garchuk Police Arrest 3 In Major Drug Bust

As many as three narcotics smugglers were taken into custody by Garchuk Police in Guwahati on Thursday.
According to reports, they smuggled drugs and peddled them in different parts of the city.
Upon receiving specific information of their whereabouts, Garchuk Police under the leadership of assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Nandini Kakoti, laid a trap and were successful in apprehending the accused.
Police also recovered large quantities of narcotic substances from their possession, informed officials.
The smugglers who were held have been identified as Safiqul Rahman, Nekib Ullah and Rafique Ali.
Officials further informed that they seized 12 containers and a packet filled with drugs from their possession and also recovered a mobile phone.
A case numbered 257/22 has been registered in the Garchuk police station in connection with the matter.
Police said that they have initiated further investigation in the matter.