Accident At Six-Mile In Guwahati Leaves Pedestrian Dead

In a tragic road accident, an unidentified vehicle hit a pedestrian in Guwahati's Six Mile area early on Saturday morning. The victim died on the spot as, while the vehicle sped off from the scene.
As incessant rains hit Guwahati this morning, visibility has been affected increasing chances of road mishaps. The accident occurred below the Six Mile flyover as the speeding four-wheeler hit a pedestrian.
The car, which remains unidentified, drove off the scene after causing the accident. Meanwhile, the victim died on the spot.
Nearby traffic police officials reached the scene and retrieved the body. The mortal remains have been sent for autopsy to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The deceased's identity is yet to be ascertained, officials said.
