Assam: 3 Killed, 5 Injured As Car Collides With Four Bikes

In a tragic incident, three persons were killed and five others were injured in a road accident that took place in Assam’s Barpeta district late Monday.

According to reports, a speeding car collided with four bikes at Sarthabari area yesterday night. While three people died on the spot, other six persons are currently in critical condition.

The deceased have been identified as Pranav Bhuyan, Chitta Bhuyan and Hargovind Deka,

Meanwhile, the injured persons were identified as Harbalabh Bhuyan, Hare Krishna Bhuyan, Surojit Deka, Manjit Bhuyan and Gitumoni Bhuyan. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The driver of the vehicle along with the occupant reportedly fled from the scene soon after the accident.

Following the incident, a tense situation erupted in the area as angry people who were present at the scene started to damage the vehicle.

Last week, a person died after being hit by a speeding train at Samarajan Panitula in Dhemaji district of Assam.

The person has been identified as Dimpul Borgohain who was 35-years-old. He was travelling in his Scorpio car from Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh to Tinsukia.

The accident took place at Panitula area when he tried to pass the rail crossing not knowing that the train was coming from the other side.

Another person traveling in the car was severely injured. She was been identified as Amarawati Doley who is 65-years-old. She was later admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

