PM Modi To Launch 5G Test Bed On Silver Jubilee Of TRAI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will address a programme to mark the silver jubilee celebrations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) via video conferencing.

At the event, PM Modi will release a postal stamp to commemorate the occasion, reported ANI.

PM Modi will also launch 5G Test Bed during the programme. It has been developed as a multi-institute collaborative project by as many as eight institutes led by IIT Madras.