PM Modi To Launch 5G Test Bed On Silver Jubilee Of TRAI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will address a programme to mark the silver jubilee celebrations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) via video conferencing.
At the event, PM Modi will release a postal stamp to commemorate the occasion, reported ANI.
PM Modi will also launch 5G Test Bed during the programme. It has been developed as a multi-institute collaborative project by as many as eight institutes led by IIT Madras.
The project was also undertaken by IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IISc Bangalore, Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER) and Centre of Excellence in Wireless Technology (CEWiT).
According to the office of the Prime Minister, the project was developed at a cost of more than Rs 220 crores. The Test Bed will enable a supportive ecosystem for Indian industry and startups which will help them validate their products, prototypes, solutions and algorithms in 5G and next-generation technologies.
It may be noted that TRAI was established in 1997 through the Technology Regulatory Authority of India Act, 1997.