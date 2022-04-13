Assam: 3 Killed, 6 Injured in Dabaka Road Accident

At least three persons were killed and six others were injured in a tragic road accident that occurred at Dabaka in Assam’s Hojai district on Wednesday.

The accident took place in front of the Bheloguri power grid at the national highway 29 in Dabaka.

According to reports, an Innova car hit a railing at the side of the road after the driver lost control.

Among the deceased are two children and a woman. The identity of the people has not been identified as of now.

The injured persons have been shifted to a nearby hospital after the locals managed to rescue them from the car.

Meanwhile, locals of the area alleged that ambulance had arrived very late at the accident spot.

The car bearing registration number AS01AW 4613 was coming from Guwahati towards Dabaka.

