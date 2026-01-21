Assam: 3 Labourers Dead After Falling Into Well in Karbi Anglong

At least three labourers were killed while digging a well in the remote village of Salem Tisso in the Disama area of Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, according to officials on Wednesday.

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday evening as the labourers were engaged in digging a well when they fell into the pit.

After receiving information, a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel reached the scene and rescued the trio. They were immediately rushed to Diphu Medical College and Hospital; however, doctors there declared them dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the deceased labourers were identified as Tissong Terang, Bongtharber Hobi Teron and Longsdab Teron, all daily wage earners.

Officials said that the district administration is looking into the details of the incident. Further information is awaited.

