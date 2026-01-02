Police Nab 18 in Karbi Anglong After Couple Burned Alive in Witchcraft Allegations

A horrific act of superstition has left Karbi Anglong shaken after a married couple was brutally killed on suspicion of witchcraft in No. 1 Belguri Munda village under Hawraghat police station. The attack was allegedly carried out at the behest of a local woman, Ma Durga Lambha, who accused the couple of being witches.

According to local sources, Gardi Birua and his wife, Mira Birua, were attacked by a group of villagers, who physically assaulted them with sticks and weapons before setting them on fire. Eyewitnesses reported that despite being severely injured, the couple attempted to escape the flames, crying for water, but the mob allegedly continued the assault, ultimately burning them alive in their own courtyard.

The gruesome incident has highlighted the persistence of blind faith and superstition, particularly in impoverished and uneducated communities, even in an era of modern scientific awareness.

Inspector General of Police Akhilesh Kumar Singh, along with Karbi Anglong Superintendent of Police Pushpraj Singh, visited the crime scene on Friday to assess the situation and oversee the investigation. Addressing the media, IGP Singh confirmed that 18 people, including men and women, have been arrested in connection with the case. He added that the investigation is ongoing and assured that strict action would be taken against all involved.

The incident has sent shockwaves across Karbi Anglong and the wider state, reigniting debates over the dangers of superstition and the urgent need for education and awareness to prevent such inhuman acts in the future.

