Assam: 3 Labourers Dead as Guard Wall of Brick Kiln Collapses in Dhubri

Three labourers including a woman lost their lives in a tragic incident that occurred at a brick kiln in Bilasipara in Dhubri district of Assam, reports said on Friday.
According to information received, the guard wall of a brick kiln in Bilasipara's Malgaon village collapsed leading to the death of the three labourers.
On the other hand, another labourer has been reportedly previously injured in the incident.
Further, allegations have been levelled against the authorities of the brick kiln that led to the tragedy.
Reports have stated that the owner of the brick kiln is currently absconding. The police have arrived at the spot and an inquiry has been launched into the incident.