Assam Labourer Subjected To Taliban-Style Cruelty in Cachar Over Unpaid Debt
In a shocking incident of human rights violation resembling a scene from a dystopian novel, a labourer in the vicinity of Labocpar village under Lakhipur sub-division in the Cachar district was subjected to barbaric torture allegedly over an unpaid debt of Rs 500. The victim, identified as Raju Ri, reportedly borrowed the sum from one Monimohan Singh, a proprietor of SBI brick kiln.
According to accounts of the incident, Raju Ri had taken the loan from Monimohan Singh. Last Tuesday, Monimohan Singh, along with accomplices, ruthlessly assaulted Raju Ri over the unpaid debt. Subsequently, Raju Ri was forcefully bound and transported in Monimohan Singh's vehicle, where he was subjected to further torment in a manner reminiscent of Taliban-style punishment.
The severity of the assault left Raju Ri severely injured. The incident has sparked widespread outrage among locals, highlighting the vulnerability of laborers in the region. Monimohan Singh's actions have drawn sharp criticism, with demands for justice echoing across the community.
In response to the heinous act, authorities have initiated legal proceedings against Monimohan Singh. An FIR has been lodged against him by the concerned authorities. Efforts are underway to ensure that justice is served and that perpetrators of such egregious crimes are held accountable under the law.
The harrowing ordeal faced by Raju Ri underscores the urgent need for greater protection of labour rights and stringent measures to prevent such atrocities from recurring in the future. As the case unfolds, it serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by vulnerable segments of society and the imperative for swift and decisive action to uphold human dignity and justice for all.