Assam

Assam: 3 Men Dies in Bid to Rescue Hen From Well in Cachar

The ordeal commenced when Prasenjit Deb, one of the victims ventured into the well to rescue the stranded bird.
Pratidin Time

In a tragic incident reported from Cachar’s Lakhipur, three individuals lost their lives while attempting to rescue a hen trapped in a well. The victims, identified as Amit Sen, Manjeet Deb, and Prasenjit Deb, were caught in a sequence of events that unfolded late on Sunday night.

The ordeal commenced when Prasenjit Deb, one of the victims ventured into the well to rescue the stranded bird. Unfortunately, he succumbed to suffocation, prompting his brother, Manjeet Deb, to follow suit.

As the situation escalated, villagers rushed to the well's side, frantic to assist the trapped brothers. Satyalal Deb, father of the distressed siblings, and a fellow local named Amit Sen bravely entered the well in an attempt to rescue them. Despite their valiant efforts, they tragically fell victim to suffocation.

However, while Satyalal Deb was successfully rescued by fellow onlookers, Amit Sen and the two brothers, Manjeet Deb and Prasenjit Deb, remained trapped in the well.

With the intervention of Cachar police and SDRF personnel, a frantic rescue operation ensued. After a tense hour-long effort, the unconscious trio was retrieved from the well and rushed to Silchar Medical College, where they were declared dead.

Guwahati: Fatal Collision Leaves One Dead in Khanapara
Cachar Police
State Disaster Response Force (SDRF)

Pratidin Time
