Assam: 3 Naga Militants Arrested in Silchar

Three Naga militants have been arrested from Silchar in Cachar district of Assam.

Two militants have been arrested from a rented house in Silchar. They have been identified as Dinpatre Riyam and Samdankhuyam.

Meanwhile, the third militant has been arrested from Jirighat. However, his identity is not being known as of yet.

According to the Cachar Police, the arrested cadres belong to the NNC. The police had been conducting operations to nab them since a long time. One 9 mm pistol was recovered in the operations.

In the coming days, more such operations will be conducted, as per the police.