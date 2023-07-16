Assam: 3 Notorious Traffickers Arrested In Baksa, Drugs Seized

Amid ongoing raids against illicit drug trafficking, another incident has came to light, where police apprehended three notorious drug traffickers from Gobardhana area in Baksa district of Assam on Saturday.
The arrested traffickers are identified as Saddam Hussain, Ajijul Rahman and Riyajul Ali.
In the operation, the police seized 1.021 gram of drug from the alleged traffickers.
Moreover, 11 containers filled with illicit drugs, two syringes and two cell phones were also confiscated from their possession.
In another raid that took place in the month of June this year, the police nabbed one drug trafficker, identified as Abdul Malek from Assam’s Bijni of Chirang district. Malek was allegedly found in possession of 10 containers filled with illicit drugs.
It is worth to mention that Assam Police has seized drugs amounting of Rs. 1,430 crore in the last two years. A total of 5,580 cases have been registered in the state the under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Assam is among the top 10 states in registration of the NDPS Act cases and 9,309 drug traffickers had been arrested and property worth Rs 19.40 crore had been frozen in the last two years.