Assam: 4 Drug Peddlers Apprehended In Separate Operations

In a major crack down on drug trafficking, the Assam Police on Friday conducted a successful raid at Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district, resulting in the seizure of a significant quantity of drugs.
According to sources, the raid conducted at a residence led the police to apprehend three individuals.
It is to be mentioned that as much as 250 grams of drugs were concealed in 20 soap boxes.
A woman, identified as Khushida Begum, along with Qutub Uddin and Fariz Uddin, were apprehended during the operation. The police also seized Rs 25,000 in cash believed to be proceeds from the drug trade.
Reports also indicate that Khusida Begum’s arrest is not her first involvement in drug-related activities.
This raid comes as a part of ongoing efforts by the police to combat drug trafficking.
In another incident, the Assam Police conducted an anti-drug drive in Dhing's Dhupguri village, which resulted in the seizure of a substantial amount of drugs.
During the operation, around 192.19 grams of heroin were found hidden in five soap boxes. The police apprehended Abu Taher in connection with the incident.
These successful raids reflect the commitment of the authorities to curb the drug menace in the region. The seized drugs have an estimated street value of a significant amount.